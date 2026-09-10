It’s all business for a first-year student-athlete at the University of Toronto

Abby Carr just began with the University of Toronto’s Varsity Blues as a defender, continuing her career on the ice after some time with the Leaside Junior Wildcats. The decorated player is looking to add to her medal haul and trophy case with a varsity career, as she studies Rotman Commerce.

Abby Carr

Abby Carr

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Abby? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!