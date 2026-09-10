Police investigating possible weekend street race after 2 killed in high‑speed crash in North York

Toronto police are investigating the cause of an early morning single-vehicle crash in North York that claimed the life of two men on Saturday.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 10, 2026 11:33 am.

Toronto police say two people killed in a crash over the weekend in North York may have occurred during a street race involving two SUVs.

Officers were called just after 4:34 a.m. on Sept. 5 to the area of Finch Avenue West and Romfield Lane, just west of Keele Street, for reports of a serious crash. When they arrived, they found a black Audi SUV that had slammed into a concrete traffic pole.

Police say the Audi had been travelling eastbound on Finch at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck the pole. Despite emergency efforts at the scene, both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead.

Police investigating second vehicle involved

After reviewing evidence at the scene, investigators now believe the Audi was racing another black SUV moments before the crash.

Authorities say the second vehicle may have been struck by debris and could have damage to its passenger‑side front or rear panels. They are working to identify the driver and are urging anyone who saw the vehicle to come forward.

Images of the suspect vehicle have been released by police.

Traffic Services investigators are asking residents, businesses and drivers with security or dashcam footage from the area between 4:15 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. to contact police.

Officers were called just after 4:34 a.m. on Sept. 5 to the area of Finch Avenue West and Romfield Lane, just west of Keele Street, for reports of a serious crash. Photo: TPS.
Toronto police say a vehicle struck a traffic light pole at Finch Avenue West and Romfield Lane, just west of Keele Street, just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash caused the engine block to be ejected from the vehicle. Photo: CityNews.
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