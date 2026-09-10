Ford shuffles cabinet, including moving embattled labour minister Piccini

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has made several changes to his cabinet on Thursday, including moving embattled minister David Piccini from the labour portfolio to infrastructure.

Piccini is under investigation by the integrity commissioner after the auditor general raised questions about his handling of the $2.5-billion Skills Development Fund. Ford has defended Piccini and the success of the fund.

Kinga Surma, who previously served as the minister of infrastructure, is now the Treasury Board president, a role left vacant after Caroline Mulroney resigned earlier this year.

Trevor Jones, who had served in the agriculture portfolio, is the new labour minister, and Sam Oosterhoff moves from an associate minister role to fill the agriculture job.

Zee Hamid, who was also previously in an associate minister role, becomes the new minister of tourism, culture and gaming, after Stan Cho resigned from the job as he came under fire for spending $16,000 in Toronto hotel stays despite living in the city.

Brian Saunderson, a former Olympic rower, becomes the new minister of sport, a portfolio left vacant after Neil Lumsden retired last month.

The Executive Council is as follows:

Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

Sam Oosterhoff, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness

Doug Downey, Attorney General

Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Paul Calandra, Minister of Education

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines

Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance

Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and the Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships

David Piccini, Minister of Infrastructure

Trevor Jones, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Long-Term Care and Minister of Francophone Affairs

Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources

George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth

Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement

Andrea Khanjin, Minister of Red Tape Reduction

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Rural Affairs

Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility

Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General

Brian Saunderson, Minister of Sport

Zee Hamid, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation

Kinga Surma, President of the Treasury Board

Vijay Thanigasalam, Associate Minister of Artificial Intelligence Adoption, as part of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Michael Tibollo, Associate Attorney General, as part of the Ministry of the Attorney General

Matthew Rae, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries, as part of the Ministry of Energy and Mines

Kevin Holland, Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products, as part of the Ministry of Natural Resources

Michelle Cooper, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, as part of the Ministry of Health

Graydon Smith, Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as part of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business, as part of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, as part of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services