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Ford shuffles cabinet, including moving embattled labour minister Piccini
Posted September 10, 2026 11:11 am.
Last Updated September 10, 2026 11:57 am.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has made several changes to his cabinet on Thursday, including moving embattled minister David Piccini from the labour portfolio to infrastructure.
Piccini is under investigation by the integrity commissioner after the auditor general raised questions about his handling of the $2.5-billion Skills Development Fund. Ford has defended Piccini and the success of the fund.
Kinga Surma, who previously served as the minister of infrastructure, is now the Treasury Board president, a role left vacant after Caroline Mulroney resigned earlier this year.
Trevor Jones, who had served in the agriculture portfolio, is the new labour minister, and Sam Oosterhoff moves from an associate minister role to fill the agriculture job.
Zee Hamid, who was also previously in an associate minister role, becomes the new minister of tourism, culture and gaming, after Stan Cho resigned from the job as he came under fire for spending $16,000 in Toronto hotel stays despite living in the city.
Brian Saunderson, a former Olympic rower, becomes the new minister of sport, a portfolio left vacant after Neil Lumsden retired last month.
The Executive Council is as follows:
- Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health
- Sam Oosterhoff, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness
- Doug Downey, Attorney General
- Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services
- Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security
- Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Education
- Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response
- Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines
- Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
- Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance
- Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and the Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships
- David Piccini, Minister of Infrastructure
- Trevor Jones, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development
- Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Long-Term Care and Minister of Francophone Affairs
- Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
- Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources
- George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth
- Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement
- Andrea Khanjin, Minister of Red Tape Reduction
- Lisa Thompson, Minister of Rural Affairs
- Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility
- Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General
- Brian Saunderson, Minister of Sport
- Zee Hamid, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming
- Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation
- Kinga Surma, President of the Treasury Board
- Vijay Thanigasalam, Associate Minister of Artificial Intelligence Adoption, as part of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
- Michael Tibollo, Associate Attorney General, as part of the Ministry of the Attorney General
- Matthew Rae, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries, as part of the Ministry of Energy and Mines
- Kevin Holland, Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products, as part of the Ministry of Natural Resources
- Michelle Cooper, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, as part of the Ministry of Health
- Graydon Smith, Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as part of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing
- Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business, as part of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
- Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, as part of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services