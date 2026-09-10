Ottawa announces $5M for HIV self-test kits, support staff

WINNIPEG — The federal government has announced $5 million in funding for HIV prevention and support services.

Manitoba member of Parliament Doug Eyolfson made the announcement in Winnipeg with Dr. Joss Reimer, Canada’s chief public health officer.

The funding is to help increase access to HIV self-test kits and hire more peer support staff.

The government says an estimated 7,000 people living with HIV are unaware.

Reimer says knowing your HIV status is an essential first step in accessing care

In May, Manitoba declared a public health emergency over its HIV rates that it said are three times higher than the rest of Canada.

In 2024, the province reported a rate of 19.5 cases per 100,000, while the national rate was 5.5 cases per 100,000.

HIV, short for human immunodeficiency virus, attacks the immune system. Without treatment, it can weaken the body’s defences and progress to AIDS, which can be life-threatening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.

Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press