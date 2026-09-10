PM Carney says he and Trump have talked ‘in the last few days’

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he has spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump “a couple of times” over the last few days as the trade war between the two countries continues to escalate.

At a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, Carney said he speaks to Trump regularly.

He said they can “compartmentalize” and that part of their responsibility is to work together to resolve global issues like the war in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the two leaders spoke over the last few days but would not provide any details.

The trade war between Canada and the United States has been heating up for weeks after efforts to reach a trade deal failed in mid-August.

The day after talks broke down, Trump imposed 50 per cent duties on $28 billion in Canadian goods, while Canada implemented retaliatory tariffs this week.