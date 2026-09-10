Republican convention pays tribute to Charlie Kirk one year after his killing

An attendee wears a hat with a Charlie Kirk pin at the Republican convention Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press,

Posted September 10, 2026 7:59 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2026 10:07 pm.

Chants of “Charlie, Charlie” broke out on the second night of President Donald Trump’s midterm convention as Republicans paid tribute Thursday to Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA leader who was assassinated one year ago.

The normally festive and rowdy crowd inside the basketball arena in Dallas quickly hushed as a five-minute memorial video began playing. It was a somber interlude in the convention’s parade of candidates.

“One year later, there is something wonderfully defiant about the fact that his voice has not grown quieter,” said Lucas Miles, a pastor and Turning Point vice president. He said the organization’s membership and social media following have “multiplied.”

Kirk was a singular figure on the right. He created a sprawling network of chapters on college campuses, hosted an influential podcast and built a loyal following among young Christian conservatives. He was also a powerbroker on the right with relationships across various factions that comprise Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Kirk was shot and killed Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Tyler Robinson, 23, could face the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder in Kirk’s death. He has pleaded not guilty. He turned himself in a day after the shooting.

No one has emerged to fully fill Kirk’s shoes since his death, and the movement he built has been rattled by infighting over the circumstances of his death. A vocal contingent, led by prominent podcaster Candace Owens, has questioned the official narrative of Utah prosecutors who say Robinson was the lone killer. Conspiracy theories have proliferated online.

Miles seemed to address the tension from the stage.

“Turning Point is not dead,” he said. “The organization Charlie founded is still growing. A new generation is stepping forward.”

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, was named CEO of Turning Point and has taken on some of his public speaking roles. Turning Point has also enlisted other commentators to speak at events and continue the public debates he enjoyed staging.

Meanwhile, Turning Point planned a Thursday evening memorial for Kirk in Orem, Utah, in a return to the Utah Valley University campus where he was killed.

“We have felt the weight of his absence in ways that never seem to get easier,” Turning Point said in a news release marking the anniversary.

___

Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont contributed.

Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press

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