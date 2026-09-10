Sept. 11 attack anniversary reminder of Canada-U.S. ties, St. Catharines mayor says

Chris Bittle, member of Parliament for St. Catharines, left, and U.S. Consul General Baxter Hunt observe a moment of silence during a ceremony honouring the Canadians who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, at the 9/11 memorial trail in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2026 4:47 pm.

The lingering grief caused by the 9/11 terror attacks is a reminder of the strong ties between Canadian and American people even as political and economic tensions flare, the mayor of St. Catharines, Ont., said as the city marked an expansion of its Sept. 11 memorial walking trail on Thursday.

Friday marks 25 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed when al-Qaida hijackers slammed planes into the World Trade Center towers in New York and crashed into the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

The anniversary comes amid an escalating trade war between Canada and the United States, but Mayor Mat Siscoe said the relationship between the two countries’ people remains stronger than any trade conflict. 

“At the end of the day, I think Canadians view American citizens as brothers, and cousins, and sisters,” Siscoe said in an interview.

“The words and the actions of our governments, I don’t think, will necessarily affect that.”

Siscoe and the U.S. consul general for Toronto, Baxter Hunt, along with other dignitaries, participated in a tree planting at the 9/11 memorial trail at Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm in St. Catharines’ north end, overlooking Lake Ontario. 

Siscoe said the memorial trail, which opened in 2006, has trees honouring 24 Canadians and three U.S. citizens with family in Canada who were killed in the attacks. The city wanted to commemorate survivors and first responders by planting nine more trees this year. 

“Each tree’s plaque honours one of those Canadians killed, providing a lasting memorial to their memory,” he said.

Siscoe said the plaques on the newly planted trees read: “In memory of all who lost their lives and in honour of the courage of survivors and responders dedicated on the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.”

Hunt said Canada’s response to 9/11 attacks was spontaneous, generous and deeply human.

“It reminded us in our darkest hour that we were not alone. Canadians were there for us, and we will never forget that,” he said.

“Twenty-four Canadians lost their lives in those attacks, and I’m really grateful to be here today at the 9/11 Memorial Trail to recognize and honour them in solidarity with our Canadian friends and neighbours.”

Hunt said he was touched to see the care that city staff have provided to the memorial trees.

U.S. Consul General in Toronto Baxter Hunt speaks during a ceremony honouring the Canadians who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, at the 9/11 Memorial Trail in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

“Though 9/11 is a story of loss and tragedy, it is also a story of resilience, and the trees on this memorial walkway are a beautiful reminder not only of the lives lost, but also of all that we have overcome,” he said.

A Canadian flag permanently flies at half-mast at the memorial trail, which also has a “tree of peace.” The trees honouring the victims have plaques listing their names, ages, birthplaces and where they died that day.

“This is the most significant terrorist attack that’s taken place on … North American soil,” Siscoe said. 

“Given the Canadian connection and our proximity to the American border, we thought that it was an appropriate place to commemorate them.”

On the day of the attacks, more than 200 planes were diverted to Canadian airports, most notably in Gander, N.L., which famously took in 38 passenger planes carrying more than 6,500 travellers after U.S. airspace was closed.

Three days after the attack, 80,000 people crowded Parliament Hill for a national day of mourning, according to a police estimate reported by The Canadian Press that week.

The Canadian Red Cross sent 146 volunteers to help on the ground in New York and hundreds of Canadian firefighters and police officers went to support the survivors and assist in the recovery efforts. 

Siscoe said he hopes the memory of the attacks brings the people on both sides of the border closer.

“I think this was a grief borne predominantly by residents of the United States, but it was a grief shared by Canadians, and so I think if nothing else, this is a recognition that the ties that bind our peoples are a lot stronger than any trade war,” he said. 

“I hope that our memories of this are a reminder that we are still two of the closest nations in the history of the world, and we have a lot of shared history together.”

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