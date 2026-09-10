The family of a Toronto boy who was left with life‑altering injuries after being struck by a vehicle outside his high school is suing the City, the province and the driver, alleging the collision occurred at a dangerous crossing where a speed camera had been removed months earlier.

The statement of claim, filed in Superior Court on Sept. 3 and provided by the family’s lawyer, centres on a March 25, 2026, crash at Humber Boulevard North and Louvain Street, directly in front of St. Oscar Romero Catholic Secondary School.

The claim alleges that while the driver is responsible for hitting 15‑year‑old Elijah Adebayo, the city and province also bear responsibility for failing to maintain adequate safety protections at a known high‑risk school‑zone crossing.

“On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at approximately 2:35 p.m… the Defendant, Othman Mahmood, crashed into the Plaintiff, causing him to sustain serious personal injuries,” reads the statement of claim.

Elijah’s injuries, described as “permanent serious disfigurement” and “permanent serious impairment,” include a traumatic brain injury, loss of vision in one eye, multiple skull fractures, a fractured femur requiring surgery, abdominal trauma and long‑term cognitive and psychological impacts.

“Traumatic optic neuropathy… resulting in loss of vision in the right eye… fractures to the bilateral temporal bones… comminuted fracture of the left femoral shaft requiring surgical nailing.”

His parents and siblings are also listed as plaintiffs, seeking damages under Ontario’s Family Law Act.

Camera removed months before collision

The lawsuit argues the intersection was already known to be hazardous for students, noting the city had previously lowered the speed limit to 40 km/h and designated the area a Community Safety Zone.

An Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) camera was installed at the crossing in April 2025 — but was shut down and removed on Nov. 14, 2025, after the province repealed the legislation that allowed municipalities to operate speed cameras.

“The ASE camera… operated from approximately April 2025 until Nov. 14, 2025… By the end of November 2025, the camera had been physically removed.”

The claim alleges that neither the city nor the province installed any replacement safety measures in the four months between the camera’s removal and Elijah’s injury, despite repeated resident complaints about speeding and unsafe student walking routes.

“They failed to install… any replacement protective infrastructure or measure to address speeding and pedestrian‑safety hazard.”

City of Toronto responds

In a statement to CityNews, a City spokesperson expressed sympathy for the teen and his family, while emphasizing that speed cameras are one part of its broader Vision Zero safety strategy.

“Our hearts are with the teen and his family. While speed cameras helped reduce speeding, the City of Toronto continues to prioritize the safety of all road users through other measures in the Vision Zero program,” said Russell Baker, Director of Communications. “Some of these tools include Community and School Safety Zones, safety signage, pavement markings, pedestrian head start signals, and red-light cameras.”

On background, Baker said that in 2025, they installed several School Safety Zone features at St. Oscar Romero Catholic Secondary School, including “Watch Your Speed” radar boards and flashing beacons. The City says the school zone is also designated as a Community Safety Zone, which allows for doubled fines for speeding.

The City did not comment on the specific allegations in the lawsuit, noting the matter is before the courts.

CityNews reached out on Thursday morning to the province’s attorney general for a statement. CityNews did not receive a response in time for publication.

Driver accused of speeding, distraction and impaired judgment

Mahmood, who was driving at the time, is accused of multiple forms of negligence, including failing to slow down, failing to keep a proper lookout, driving at an excessive speed, and allegedly using an electronic device at the time of the crash.

The claim also alleges Mahmood had a history of medical issues affecting his vision and judgment, and had been advised by health professionals not to drive under certain conditions.

“He was texting, dialing, talking, or otherwise using a mobile or electronic device… his faculties… were impaired due to alcohol and drugs… he failed to keep a proper lookout,” it reads.

City and province accused of ignoring known hazards

The lawsuit alleges the City of Toronto failed to maintain safe pedestrian infrastructure, citing inadequate signage, lack of traffic‑calming measures, absence of a crossing guard, and failure to act on documented complaints and collision history.

The Ontario government is accused of creating a foreseeable danger by repealing the speed‑camera legislation without ensuring replacement protections were in place, particularly in school zones.

“They had actual and constructive knowledge of the foreseeable serious harm… removing automated speed enforcement protection without an effective replacement protective measure in place,” the claim states.

The family is seeking $16 million in damages, including $12 million in general damages, three million in special damages and one million in punitive damages.

None of the allegations have been tested in court. The defendants have not yet filed statements of defence.