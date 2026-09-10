Toronto, GTA gas prices set for 8‑cent drop Friday amid seasonal fuel switch

A man is filling up his car at a petrol station. Photo: Getty Images. Julia G Photography

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 10, 2026 9:09 am.

Last Updated September 10, 2026 9:22 am.

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will see a noticeable break at the pumps heading into the weekend, with gas prices expected to drop eight cents on Friday.

The forecast comes from Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst at En‑Pro International, who says prices are expected to fall from 187.9 cents per litre to 179.9 at most stations.

McKnight says the gas price decrease is tied directly to the industry’s annual switchover from summer to winter gasoline — a seasonal shift that typically lowers production costs and wholesale prices.

McKnight notes that diesel prices are set to increase nine cents across much of the country on Friday, except for Halifax, where it will jump eight cents.

Friday’s forecasted drop marks the lowest GTA price so far in September, offering some relief after a stretch of late‑summer increases. Historical CityNews gas price data shows tomorrow’s price of gas fits within a broader pattern of fluctuating summer fuel costs:

  • August: High 182.9 / Low 162.9
  • July: High 183.9 / Low 163.9
  • June: High 177.9 / Low 157.9

Readers can visit the CityNews Toronto gas prices page daily for updates.

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