Fatal stabbing in Toronto’s east end not criminal in nature

Broadview Avenue north of Gerrard Street East in Toronto, where a man was stabbed on September 10, 2026. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 10, 2026 1:21 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2026 1:54 pm.

Toronto police are not looking for suspects after a man was stabbed in the city’s east end Thursday afternoon.

Police confirm that the man died and that there was no criminal element to the incident.

Officers were called just after 12:27 p.m. to the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East, north of Dundas Street East, for what was initially reported as an “unknown trouble” call.

Toronto paramedics transported the victim to hospital on a trauma run where he remains with critical injuries.

Paramedics said the victim had no vital signs, with CPR in progress during transport.

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