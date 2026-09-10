Toronto police are not looking for suspects after a man was stabbed in the city’s east end Thursday afternoon.

Police confirm that the man died and that there was no criminal element to the incident.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE: (UPDATE)

2:21p.m

– Adult man pronounced deceased

– Non-Criminal incident

– No threat to public safety

– No further information will be provided

^vs — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 10, 2026

Officers were called just after 12:27 p.m. to the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East, north of Dundas Street East, for what was initially reported as an “unknown trouble” call.

Toronto paramedics transported the victim to hospital on a trauma run where he remains with critical injuries.

Paramedics said the victim had no vital signs, with CPR in progress during transport.