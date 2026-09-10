Trump’s Canada-bashing echoed by supporters at Dallas convention

Thousands of U.S. President Donald Trump’s most ardent followers have gathered in Dallas for “Trump-a-Palooza” this week and many are parroting the president’s constant bashing of Canada.

Lona Heins from Tennessee says Canada is now “communist” and no longer shares the same values as the United States.

Heins says she needs more information about bilateral trade tensions, which were escalated by the Trump administration on Tuesday, but hopes the situation can be resolved.

While headlining the highly unusual Republican midterm convention on Wednesday, Trump mused about his move to change the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America” and claimed Canada is desperate for a trade deal.

The president was more subdued than usual in his comments about the United States’ northern neighbour, which he’s threatened to annex for nearly two years.

But Trump’s anti-Canada rhetoric seems to be seeping down to his followers, with Gallup polling published in March showing Canada’s favourable rating among Republicans fell 23 points, from 85 per cent in 2025 to 62 per cent this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press