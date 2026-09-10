Two youths facing a dozen combined firearm and theft-related charges in alleged e-bike theft

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted September 10, 2026 4:11 pm.

Two teens are facing a dozen combined charges following the alleged theft of an e-bike in North York.

Toronto police say a teenager met another person in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area on Sept. 8 in order to buy an e-bike.

The teen then asked to test drive the e-bike before fleeing the scene with it.

Investigators were called and located the teen nearby, along with a second teenager. During the arrest, a firearm was recovered along with the e-bike.

Police say a firearm magazine and other firearm paraphernalia were located after a search warrant was executed the following day at a residence in the same area.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with seven firearm-related offences as well as theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with three theft-related offences.

The names of the accused cannot be published under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

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