13-year-old boy facing weapons charges after incident at Ajax hotel

Durham Regional Police have arrested and charged a 13-year-old boy following an investigation at an Ajax hotel on Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene at a hotel in the area of Westney Road South and Bayly Street West for an ‘unknown trouble’ call.

When officers arrived they found a male allegedly armed with a knife and took him into custody without incident. During the investigation, officers found out that the suspect may possess a firearm.

Police said with the help of a K9 Unit, the property was searched and a firearm was found and seized.

A 13-year-old boy from Ajax is facing 15 charges in total including carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace. The charges include two counts of failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with a probation order because when he was arrested, the boy was already bound by multiple release orders including a weapons prohibition order.

He was held for a bail hearing.