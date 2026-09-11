Algoma Steel fined $1.2M for 2022 oil spill into St Marys River

An aerial view of the Algoma Steel Inc. facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 11, 2026 2:19 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2026 3:01 pm.

SAULT STE. MARIE — Algoma Steel has been fined $1.2 million for a 2022 spill into the St. Marys River along the Canada-United States border.

The Sault Ste. Marie steelmaker faces the fines after pleading guilty in an Ontario court this week to two federal environmental offences.

Officials say an estimated 1,000 to 1,250 litres of gear oil spilled from an overflowed tank into the river between June 8 and 9, 2022.

The spill prompted water quality concerns and led the downstream community of Echo Bay to shut off its intake.

The federal government says the fine will be directed to a fund that supports environmental projects.

The company will be added to a registry with information about convictions under federal environmental laws.

The Canadian Press has reached out to Algoma for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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