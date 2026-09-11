Blue Jays playoff hopes take a hit as rally falls short in loss to Orioles

Dylan Beavers hit a leadoff homer and the Baltimore Orioles tacked on five more runs in the second inning en route to a 7-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at Rogers Centre.

Colton Cowser had a two-run double and Beavers added a two-run single off Toronto starter Max Scherzer (2-8) in the Orioles’ big frame.

Toronto’s Kazuma Okamoto hit a solo shot in the fourth inning off former Blue Jay Chris Bassitt (7-5). It was his 31st home run of the season.

The Blue Jays brought life to the sellout crowd of 42,111 by scoring another run in the sixth inning but Coby Mayo answered in the seventh with a solo shot. It was his 23rd homer of the year.

Brett Bateman hit a two-run blast in the ninth inning for his first big-league home run. He had three of Toronto’s 10 hits.

The Blue Jays brought the potential tying run to the plate but Rico Garcia got Alejandro Kirk to ground into a forceout for his eighth save. Toronto (73-75) has lost four of its last six games.

The Blue Jays fell two games behind Cleveland in the race for the final wild-card spot in the American League after the Guardians defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Friday night.

Bassitt allowed two earned runs, six hits and three walks over five innings. He had five strikeouts.

Scherzer settled down after his early rough patch. He also worked five innings but gave up six earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays: Toronto threatened in the first inning but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was picked off at first base and Nathan Lukes fanned with two runners on. The Orioles successfully challenged a ball call to get the strikeout and end the frame.

Orioles: Bassitt got into trouble at times but the Toronto offence couldn’t deliver a big blow. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two outs in the third inning but the veteran right-hander got Lukes to fly out.

KEY MOMENT

Beavers set the tone by launching the second pitch of the game over the wall in right field.

KEY STAT

The Orioles had six straight hits in their five-run second inning.