Chow vows weekly cap on TTC fares after 10 rides if re-elected

A file photo of a commuter using their Presto fare card. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 11, 2026 3:07 pm.

TTC fare-capping went into effect in September, with riders paying for no more than 47 rides per month. On Friday, mayoral candidate and current incumbent Olivia Chow promised to give riders an even steeper break – capping fares at 10 rides a week – if she is re-elected this fall.

Announcing one of the first big promises in her re-election campaign, Chow said that after a rider pays for 10 trips in one week, every subsequent TTC trip for that week is free.

For the average Torontonian who commutes to work on weekdays and pays a fare to and from work each day, that would mean free TTC trips all weekend long.

In a press release, Chow added that the weekly cap would mean riders will begin saving sooner.

“If you work from home, get sick or go away for part of a month, you won’t lose the chance to save because you missed a monthly threshold. This will encourage more people to choose transit, helping reduce congestion,” she said.

As mayor, Chow has already announced the intention to further cap TTC fares at 40 rides per month in 2027. It has already been costed out in the 2027 budget with a price tag of $12.2 million.

In the campaign announcement, Chow essentially promised the same 40 rides, but split up on a weekly basis rather than a monthly cap. She also promised to freeze TTC fares for a fourth year in a row.

Chow officially launched her re-election campaign on Wednesday and is among 53 candidates running for the City’s top job.

The latest poll from analysts at Liaison Strategies suggests Chow has a double-digit lead over her main opponent – former Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford.

Torontonians go to the polls of Oct. 26, with advanced polling open from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stellantis signs MOU with Roshel on potential sale of Brampton plant

TORONTO — Automaker Stellantis says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Canadian armoured ⁠vehicle maker Roshel on a potential sale of its idled Brampton, Ont., assembly plant.

31m ago

'You live with this every day': 25 years after 9/11, World Trade Center survivor recounts escape from South Tower

On the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, a South Tower survivor is sharing his story of escape, loss and resilience with CityNews — a detailed, harrowing account of what unfolded inside the World...

4h ago

'I thought we were done': Former MP recalls witnessing WTC south tower collapse while working in NYC on 9/11

Former Member of Parliament Francesco Sorbara stands in front of his Woodbridge home clutching a black backpack covered in soot. The grey dust that still clings to the material conjures conflicting...

1h ago

9/11 anniversary a reminder of powerful bond between Canada, U.S. amid deteriorating relationship

Aside from tariffed goods, sometimes it seems like the main thing crossing the U.S.-Canada border these days is animosity. Mocking memes and disrespectful threats of annexation flood Donald Trump’s...

9h ago

Top Stories

Stellantis signs MOU with Roshel on potential sale of Brampton plant

TORONTO — Automaker Stellantis says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Canadian armoured ⁠vehicle maker Roshel on a potential sale of its idled Brampton, Ont., assembly plant.

31m ago

'You live with this every day': 25 years after 9/11, World Trade Center survivor recounts escape from South Tower

On the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, a South Tower survivor is sharing his story of escape, loss and resilience with CityNews — a detailed, harrowing account of what unfolded inside the World...

4h ago

'I thought we were done': Former MP recalls witnessing WTC south tower collapse while working in NYC on 9/11

Former Member of Parliament Francesco Sorbara stands in front of his Woodbridge home clutching a black backpack covered in soot. The grey dust that still clings to the material conjures conflicting...

1h ago

9/11 anniversary a reminder of powerful bond between Canada, U.S. amid deteriorating relationship

Aside from tariffed goods, sometimes it seems like the main thing crossing the U.S.-Canada border these days is animosity. Mocking memes and disrespectful threats of annexation flood Donald Trump’s...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos