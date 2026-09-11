Chow vows weekly cap on TTC fares after 10 rides if re-elected

TTC fare-capping went into effect in September, with riders paying for no more than 47 rides per month. On Friday, mayoral candidate and current incumbent Olivia Chow promised to give riders an even steeper break – capping fares at 10 rides a week – if she is re-elected this fall.

Announcing one of the first big promises in her re-election campaign, Chow said that after a rider pays for 10 trips in one week, every subsequent TTC trip for that week is free.

For the average Torontonian who commutes to work on weekdays and pays a fare to and from work each day, that would mean free TTC trips all weekend long.

In a press release, Chow added that the weekly cap would mean riders will begin saving sooner.

“If you work from home, get sick or go away for part of a month, you won’t lose the chance to save because you missed a monthly threshold. This will encourage more people to choose transit, helping reduce congestion,” she said.

As mayor, Chow has already announced the intention to further cap TTC fares at 40 rides per month in 2027. It has already been costed out in the 2027 budget with a price tag of $12.2 million.

In the campaign announcement, Chow essentially promised the same 40 rides, but split up on a weekly basis rather than a monthly cap. She also promised to freeze TTC fares for a fourth year in a row.

Chow officially launched her re-election campaign on Wednesday and is among 53 candidates running for the City’s top job.

The latest poll from analysts at Liaison Strategies suggests Chow has a double-digit lead over her main opponent – former Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford.

Torontonians go to the polls of Oct. 26, with advanced polling open from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11.