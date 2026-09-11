‘I like to walk’: Japanese man traverses Canada purely for the joy of it

For Nobuaki Okumura, happiness can be a borrowed Habs jersey, making friends with total strangers, or a well-earned meal after a long day of walking across Canada.

Okumura, who also goes by “Nobby,” just strolled into Vancouver this week after leaving Halifax — on foot — four and a half months ago.

Nobuaki “Nobby” Okumura walked across Canada “just for fun.” (CityNews Image)

When asked why he began his journey, he said, “For my happiness; just for fun.”

“I’m not Terry Fox,” he said.

“I like to walk, very much.”

Nobuaki “Nobby” Okumura. (Supplied)

Canada is the fifth country he has traversed just because he felt like it. He even set a Guinness World Record in 2024 for the fastest walk across his native Japan.

Nobuaki “Nobby” Okumura holds a Guinness World Record for his speed walking across Japan. (CityNews Image)

“Canada’s nature is very good for me, so anywhere I love, but B.C. is very good,” he said.

Okumura documented his journey thoroughly, taking in incredible natural features and wildlife.

He also made friends everywhere he went, saying his success wouldn’t have been possible without the support he received along the way.

“Many people help me,” he said. “I’m very happy. Without their help and support, I can not walk this long way, I think.”

Nobuaki “Nobby” Okumura. (Supplied) Nobuaki “Nobby” Okumura. (Supplied)

While his venture was ultimately for his own contentment and well-being, Nobby hopes he is able to inspire others to follow their passions and prioritize their own happiness.

“I walk for my happiness, but if that challenge encourages someone, it’s my pleasure,” he said.