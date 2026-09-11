Justin Trudeau, Katie Telford launch production company at TIFF

Prime Minister Justine Trudeau and his Chief of Staff Katie Telford arrive to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 11, 2026 9:16 am.

Last Updated September 11, 2026 9:58 am.

TORONTO — Justin Trudeau is officially getting into showbiz.

The former prime minister is launching a production company with his longtime chief of staff, Katie Telford, called Hope & Hard Work.

They’re announcing the new venture at the Toronto International Film Festival today.

A press release from the company says Hope & Hard Work will create both scripted and unscripted content, and several projects are already in development.

They include Perry Chafe’s Newfoundland-set coming-of-age novel “Closer by Sea,” and Uzma Jalaluddin’s cozy mystery “Detective Aunty,” with Trudeau and Telford set to serve as executive producers.

Trudeau stepped back from politics after announcing his resignation in January 2025 and has been on the speaking circuit, including at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

There, he spoke about the importance of “soft power,” an umbrella that includes popular culture.

He was joined at Davos by his girlfriend, the American pop star Katy Perry.

With the production company, Trudeau follows in the footsteps of former U.S. president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, who in 2018 founded Higher Ground Productions.

Their projects include the 2023 biopic “Rustin” and documentary “American Symphony.”

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also launched a production company after stepping back from their official roles with the Royal Family.

Archewell Productions created the podcasts “Archetypes” and “Confessions of a Female Founder,” and the unscripted series “Harry & Meghan” and “With Love, Meghan.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

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