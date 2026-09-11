Niagara police officer accused of impaired driving, fleeing traffic stop before crash

A Niagara Regional Police Service sign is shown in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 11, 2026 6:12 pm.

Police in Niagara Region say they have charged one of their own officers with impaired driving after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop and collided with another vehicle.

Police say they responded to reports of an impaired driver in Niagara-on-the-Lake around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday and tried to stop a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck in the area of Glendale Avenue and Taylor Road.

They say the driver failed to stop and police began pursuing the vehicle, but the chase was called off for public safety reasons.

Minutes later, police say the pickup collided with another vehicle and the driver was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Paul-Andre Seguin, 54, from Fort Erie, is facing several charges including impaired operation of a conveyance, flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation.

Seguin has been a member of the Niagara regional police force for 21 years. 

He has been suspended with pay pending an investigation, and police say the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate due to injuries he sustained in the crash.

Niagara police say no other injuries were reported.

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