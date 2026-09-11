Parti Québécois leader says sovereignty referendum would cost $130 million

QUÉBEC — The leader of the Parti Québecois says it would cost at least $130 million to pay for the sovereignty referendum he plans to hold in 2029 or 2030 if his party forms a government.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon detailed all the costs associated with preparing for and holding the referendum.

These figures will be included in the financial framework he plans to make public in the coming weeks of the provincial election campaign that will wrap up when Quebecers go to the polls on Oct. 5.

The referendum budget includes $20 million for studies and consultations in the first years of a PQ government mandate. This would include expenses for a roving commission that would study a new provisional constitution, starting in 2027.

Holding the referendum in 2029-30 would cost $110 million, according to the PQ leader.

But St-Pierre Plamondon admitted the cost could exceed that figure if there are “unforeseen expenses.”

“As for the cost of holding the referendum, people will have their say, but we won’t apologize for living in a democracy and for consulting the people if we’ve reached that point,” he added.

St-Pierre Plamondon stressed his party’s commitment to holding a referendum on Quebec sovereignty after U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office, regardless of whether it forms a majority or minority government.

If he becomes premier on Oct. 5, St-Pierre Plamondon said he would appoint a minister responsible for the independence process, who would replace the minister of Canadian relations.

“We don’t have any plans regarding the size or number of employees per ministry, but … we can commit to not increasing the size of that particular ministry,” he said.

The PQ leader added that the “intergovernmental relationship with Ottawa is also becoming part of the independence project.”

Since the start of the election campaign, the PQ’s opponents have been demanding details on the cost of a potential referendum.

Journalists had asked St-Pierre Plamondon this question on Aug. 28 in McMasterville, but he did not provide an answer at the time.

When pressed again by The Canadian Press, he decided to open the books.

“Part of my opponents’ strategy is to demonize consulting the people about their future, by saying it’s appalling,” he said. “However, overall, we’re proposing to curb historic waste … so I think people will evaluate our political platform as a whole.”

St-Pierre Plamondon is confident his party’s promises have been properly budgeted for, saying “it’s a more than prudent budgetary approach.”

The PQ leader also said the financial framework he will soon table will be “the budgetary framework for a Quebec in the current context.”

It will not take into account, for example, the promise to create a Quebec army after the referendum, should the “Yes” side win.

“Quebec’s budgetary framework will change after Quebec’s independence,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.

Caroline Plante, The Canadian Press