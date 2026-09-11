Police in GTA step up patrols during Jewish High Holidays

Toronto police are increasing their presence throughout the city as members of the Jewish community prepare to observe the High Holidays. Catalina Gillies reports.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 11, 2026 12:14 pm.

Police in Toronto and across the GTA say they are increasing their presence throughout the region as members of the Jewish community prepare to observe the High Holidays.

With Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur approaching, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says authorities are taking additional steps to help keep people safe as they gather to observe the holidays.

“We have seen an alarming increase in hate-motivated incidents targeting the Jewish community in Toronto and indeed in cities around the world,” Demkiw told reporters.

“We’ll have command posts deployed in strategic areas, including one at Bathurst and Sheppard. Task Force Guardian will also be deployed,” he explained.

The heightened security comes months after a series of shootings targeting Toronto-area synagogues. In March, three synagogues were targeted by gunfire within the span of about a week. And in July, two locations of the Jewish-owned Kiva’s Bagel Bar were targeted in overnight vandalism and shooting incidents.

York police boosting patrols in coming weeks

Meanwhile, York Regional Police (YRP) will increase patrols and set up mobile command posts at key community locations over the coming weeks as Jewish High Holiday observances begin across the region.

“We are in constant collaboration with community safety, law enforcement and intelligence partners at the municipal, provincial and federal levels, proactively monitoring the situation with a focus on preventing hate‑motivated activity. Hate, bigotry and violence have no place in York Region,” the police force stated.

Command posts will operate from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at rotating locations throughout September and early October:

  • JCC Vaughan Jewish Community Centre, 9600 Bathurst St., Maple
  • When: Sept. 11, 14, 25, 28; Oct. 1, 4, 6, 9
  • Garnet A. Williams Community Centre, 501 Clark Ave. W., Vaughan
  • When: Sept. 12, 20, 26, 29; Oct. 5, 7, 10
  • Promenade Mall, 1 Promenade Cir., Thornhill
  • When: Sept. 13, 21, 27, 30; Oct. 2, 8

Durham Regional Police Service increasing patrols

Durham police also say they will increase police patrols at Jewish places of worship and community gathering locations across the Durham Region during the upcoming Jewish High Holidays.

“To help ensure the safety and well-being of all community members, uniform officers will conduct enhanced patrols and maintain a visible presence at identified locations throughout the holiday period,” Durham police wrote in a media release on Friday.

Police have not specified where those “identified locations” will be in the region.

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins
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