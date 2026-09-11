Suspicious death under investigation in Hamilton: police

A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 11, 2026 11:39 am.

Hamilton police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a 54-year-old man in the Waterdown neighbourhood earlier this week.

Officers say the man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the Dundas Street East and 1st Street area just after 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 7.

The man was transported to hospital, and later pronounced deceased, according to police.

Investigators say at the time, the death was not considered suspicious. However, in the days that followed, investigators reviewed video footage, spoke with witnesses and received additional information from a post-mortem examination.

Police say the information that emerged raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

“The death is now being investigated as suspicious and the Hamilton Police Homicide Unit has assumed carriage of the investigation. At this time, the death has not been classified as a homicide,” police wrote in a media release Friday.

Detectives are asking residents, businesses and motorists in the area to review security, doorbell and dash camera footage from the evening of Sept. 7 .

Anyone with information or video that may assist investigators is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'You live with this every day': 25 years after 9/11, World Trade Center survivor recounts escape from South Tower

On the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, a South Tower survivor is sharing his story of escape, loss and resilience with CityNews — a detailed, harrowing account of what unfolded inside the World...

1h ago

9/11 anniversary a reminder of powerful bond between Canada, U.S. amid deteriorating relationship

Aside from tariffed goods, sometimes it seems like the main thing crossing the U.S.-Canada border these days is animosity. Mocking memes and disrespectful threats of annexation flood Donald Trump’s...

6h ago

WATCH: Toronto looks back at 25 years since 9/11

It's been 25 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people -- a day that was marked with horror and grief in the U.S. and around the world. In Toronto, archival footage from...

3h ago

Police in GTA step up patrols during Jewish High Holidays

Police in Toronto and across the GTA say they are increasing their presence throughout the region as members of the Jewish community prepare to observe the High Holidays. With Rosh Hashanah and Yom...

23m ago

Top Stories

'You live with this every day': 25 years after 9/11, World Trade Center survivor recounts escape from South Tower

On the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, a South Tower survivor is sharing his story of escape, loss and resilience with CityNews — a detailed, harrowing account of what unfolded inside the World...

1h ago

9/11 anniversary a reminder of powerful bond between Canada, U.S. amid deteriorating relationship

Aside from tariffed goods, sometimes it seems like the main thing crossing the U.S.-Canada border these days is animosity. Mocking memes and disrespectful threats of annexation flood Donald Trump’s...

6h ago

WATCH: Toronto looks back at 25 years since 9/11

It's been 25 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people -- a day that was marked with horror and grief in the U.S. and around the world. In Toronto, archival footage from...

3h ago

Police in GTA step up patrols during Jewish High Holidays

Police in Toronto and across the GTA say they are increasing their presence throughout the region as members of the Jewish community prepare to observe the High Holidays. With Rosh Hashanah and Yom...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos