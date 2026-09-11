Thousands expected in Gander, N.L., for ceremony marking 9/11 attacks 25 years ago

The Canadian and United States flags were lowered to half mast at a commemorative ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the U.S., in Gander, N.L., on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2002. (CP PICTURE ARCHIVE/Andrew Vaughan)

By Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

Posted September 11, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 11, 2026 8:31 am.

GANDER — Thousands are expected to fill an arena in central Newfoundland today for a solemn ceremony remembering those killed in terrorist attacks in the United States 25 years ago.

Thirty-eight planes carrying more than 6,500 passengers were grounded in Gander, N.L. after hijackers took command of four aircraft and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania.

People in Gander dropped everything to fill churches and community halls with cots, food and clothing, and they cared for the passengers for days.

The town became a symbol of the kindness shown across Canada as planes were forced to land in airports across the country.

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said in a video that was filmed at the 9/11 memorial in New York City that he remembers the generous families of Gander and other Canadians who welcomed passengers from diverted flights.

He also paid tribute to the victims.

“We remember the 24 Canadians who died. The 3,000 Americans who died.” he said. “The courageous New York firefighters who ran into the flames rather than running away.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to make a statement later in the morning.

Gander is opening its doors again today, for an event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, at the local arena and community centre.

Dignitaries including Jean Chrétien, the prime minister of Canada on 9/11, and Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour are expected to address the crowd.

United States Ambassador Pete Hoekstra is also on the list of speakers.

“On this 25th anniversary, I am returning to say a heartfelt thank you not just on behalf of those who were stranded, but for an entire nation that remains moved by Gander’s generosity,” Hoekstra said in a statement earlier this month.

His visit comes at a painful time for Canada and the United States’ relationship.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods last month, prompting Canada to retaliate with levies on American products.

However, Percy Farwell, the mayor of Gander, has said the humanity that emerged in his town 25 years ago transcends politics.

“Hopefully this is a bit bigger than all that,” he said in an interview last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.

Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

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