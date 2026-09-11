Toronto, GTA gas prices set to jump Saturday after Friday’s brief dip

Drivers across the GTA are recommended to fuel up before midnight as gas prices are set to spike yet again.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 11, 2026 9:08 am.

Toronto and GTA drivers should fill up their gas tanks on Friday as prices will climb steadily again this weekend, with costs at the pump expected to rise seven cents on Saturday, according to En‑Pro International’s chief petroleum analyst Roger McKnight.

Prices are forecast to move from 179.9 cents/litre on Friday — the lowest so far this month — back up to 186.9 cents/litre at most stations across the region.

The increase comes less than 24 hours after a sizeable eight‑cent drop, driven by the industry’s seasonal switch from summer to winter gasoline blends. As McKnight explained in Thursday’s forecast, winter fuel is cheaper to produce, often leading to early‑fall price dips. But those dips can be short‑lived.

Friday’s drop offered a brief break for drivers, marking the first significant decline in weeks. But McKnight says market volatility, refinery adjustments and shifting demand patterns can quickly push prices back up — especially as the fall travel season approaches.

Saturday’s projected price of 186.9 cents/litre brings the GTA back near levels seen earlier this week and remains above the highs recorded in June, July and August.

  • August: High 182.9 / Low 162.9
  • July: High 183.9 / Low 163.9
  • June: High 177.9 / Low 157.9

Readers can visit the CityNews Toronto gas prices page daily for updates.

Saturday's projected price of 186.9 cents/litre brings the GTA back near levels seen earlier this week and remains above the highs recorded in June, July and August. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.
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