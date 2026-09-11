Toronto man arrested for allegedly making, distributing child porn

Toronto Police have arrested a man in connection with a child sexual abuse and exploitation material investigation in the city.

The investigation began after child sexual abuse and exploitation material was allegedly shared across multiple social media and messaging platforms by a user, according to police.

A search warrant was executed in the Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area on Thursday which resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Navid Mohammed.

He is charged with accessing, possessing and making available child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.