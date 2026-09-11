Toronto man charged in west end hit-and-run that seriously injured woman

Photo of a vehicle Toronto police say was used in a hit-and-run in the city's west end on Aug. 26, 2026. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 11, 2026 7:38 pm.

A 52-year-old man is facing several charges after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in the city’s west end.

Toronto police say a 34-year-old woman was crossing Lansdowne Avenue at Brandon Avenue on Aug. 26 when she was struck by a southbound vehicle just after 8:30 p.m.

The vehicle, which investigators say was travelling at a high rate of speed, fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police located the vehicle, described as a five-door white hatchback, two days later, but the driver remained at large.

Investigators say on Sept. 11, the driver turned himself into police.

Joao Cabral of Toronto has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, obstructing justice, careless driving causing bodily harm or death, and driving a motor vehicle with no license.

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