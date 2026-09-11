Toronto police say four people are facing a long list of firearms‑related charges after officers responded to a “person with a gun” call in North York last weekend.

The incident unfolded on Sunday, Sept. 6, when officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West area. Police say all four accused were seated inside a vehicle when officers arrived. Three of them were allegedly wearing masks.

Two suspects were arrested inside the vehicle. The remaining two fled on foot but were quickly apprehended by responding officers. Police say two loaded prohibited firearms were seized, and images of the weapons have since been released.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a 17-year-old male youth, Aisosa Osadebamwen, 20, Nana Asamoh, 18, and Tafary Church, 24, all of Toronto, face numerous firearm-related offences.

All four were scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 7. The 17-year-old was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416‑808‑3200, or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.