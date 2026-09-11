Stellantis signs MOU with Roshel on potential sale of Brampton plant

Automaker Stellantis says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Canadian armoured ⁠vehicle maker Roshel on a potential sale of its idled Brampton, Ont., assembly plant.

The move comes as the union representing Canadian workers at Stellantis paused contract talks, citing an impasse over the future of the Brampton plant.

Stellantis spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin says the company considered multiple options for the facility, which has been idled since 2023, and believes Roshel “represents a strong path to restoring sustainable operations.”

Unifor is now “actively considering next steps” and says it will provide further details in the days ahead.

The current collective agreement between the automaker and union is set to expire Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

The talks began Sept. 1 after Unifor ratified new collective agreements with Ford Motor Co. and General Motors in Canada earlier in the summer as part of its pattern bargaining process with each of the Detroit Three.