York Regional Police (YRP) will increase patrols and set up mobile command posts at key community locations over the coming weeks as Jewish High Holiday observances begin across the region.

In a media release issued Friday, police said residents may notice a heightened uniformed presence near synagogues, Jewish community centres, faith‑based institutions, malls and neighbourhood gathering places. Officers stationed at the command posts will be available to speak with residents, take reports and address safety concerns.

Police say the move is part of a proactive safety strategy as community members mark Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and other High Holiday events.

“We are in constant collaboration with community safety, law enforcement and intelligence partners at the municipal, provincial and federal levels, proactively monitoring the situation with a focus on preventing hate‑motivated activity. Hate, bigotry and violence have no place in York Region,” the police force stated.

Where command posts will be deployed

Command posts will operate from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at rotating locations throughout September and early October:

JCC Vaughan Jewish Community Centre, 9600 Bathurst St., Maple;

When : Sept. 11, 14, 25, 28; Oct. 1, 4, 6, 9

: Sept. 11, 14, 25, 28; Oct. 1, 4, 6, 9 Garnet A. Williams Community Centre, 501 Clark Ave. W., Vaughan;

When : Sept. 12, 20, 26, 29; Oct. 5, 7, 10

: Sept. 12, 20, 26, 29; Oct. 5, 7, 10 Promenade Mall, 1 Promenade Cir., Thornhill;

When: Sept. 13, 21, 27, 30; Oct. 2, 8

Police say the deployments are intended to reassure residents and deter hate‑motivated incidents, which have been a growing concern across the GTA in recent years.