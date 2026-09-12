Bateman and Kirk hit homers to power Blue Jays to victory over Orioles

Blue Jays outfielder Brett Bateman celebrates after scoring in the first inning of a Major League Baseball game in Toronto on Sept. 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 12, 2026 6:18 pm.

Brett Bateman and Alejandro Kirk homered to power the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Rogers Centre.

Bateman led off the third inning with a solo shot to make it 3-0 and Kirk followed later in the frame with a two-run blast. 

The victory moved Toronto 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the race for the final wild-card spot in the American League. The Guardians were scheduled to play later Saturday at Minnesota.

Pete Alonso hit a no-doubt two-run homer off the left-field foul netting in the seventh inning for the Orioles. 

Toronto has won 10 of its last 16 games. The rubber match of the three-game series was set for Sunday.

Blue Jays opener Spencer Miles barely survived a 31-pitch first inning, getting Christian Encarnacion-Strand on a deep flyout with the bases loaded.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI double in the bottom half of the frame against Orioles starter Kyle Bradish (7-14) and scored on a Kirk single.

The Orioles got on the board in the fourth after a double-error by Toronto third baseman Kazuma Okamoto. He bobbled a grounder by Encarnacion-Strand and then threw high to first base, allowing Gunnar Henderson to come across.

Joe Mantiply, Spencer Arrighetti (8-9), Mason Fluharty, Paul Sewald, Tyler Rogers and Louis Varland also pitched for Toronto in the bullpen game.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays: Toronto used a balanced offensive attack with every starter reaching base at least once. The Blue Jays outhit the Orioles 11-6. 

Orioles: Baltimore missed a big opportunity in the first inning and never recovered.

KEY MOMENT 

The sellout crowd of 41,949 roared when Lukes threw out Encarnacion-Strand at home plate to end the Baltimore half of the fourth inning.

KEY STAT

Lukes extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the seventh inning. 

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