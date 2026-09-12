Chris Rock, Seth Rogen, Mahershala Ali to hit the red carpet on TIFF Day 3

TORONTO — Opportunities for celeb-spotting at the Toronto International Film Festival are about to peak as the red carpet rolls out for some of the most high-profile films of the year.

Among those premiering tonight are Chris Rock’s “Misty Green,” which is about a down-on-her-luck actress trying to make a Hollywood comeback. The comedian wrote, directed and stars in the film.

Also expected on the red carpet today is Seth Rogen, who leads the relationship comedy “Babies” alongside Anna Kendrick, about a couple wrestling with the dilemma of whether to have children. The film is directed by Lauren Miller Rogen.

Other high-profile premieres include “Closing Night,” starring Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Dianne Wiest, which follows a movie star reconnecting with her family.

And there’s “I Play Rocky,” about the making of the classic sports flick, starring Anthony Ippolito, Stephan James and Matt Dillon.

Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh is in town to promote the thriller “The Surgeon,” which sees the Academy Award-winner play a kidnapped doctor, while Mahershala Ali is in the thriller “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.”

The closed-off portion of King Street, known as Festival Street, has been bustling with film enthusiasts from near and far in the opening days of the event that bills itself as “the people’s festival” because of its accessibility to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2026.

Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press