Former car insurance broker is charged with defrauding the public

A man who is accused of selling dozens of fraudulent car insurance policies in the Greater Toronto Area has been charged.

According to Peel Regional Police, 25-year-old Muhammad Raahim of Mississauga knowingly provided victims with “falsified proof of insurance documents.”

“To date, police have identified 15 incidents connected to the scheme, with reported victim losses exceeding $10,000,” officials wrote in a press release shared on Saturday.

Investigators say Raahim was previously licensed to sell insurance and was employed by several brokerages.

Police allege that he “continued selling insurance policies after he no longer had the legal authority or licence to do so.”

“Victims were provided with insurance documentation that appeared legitimate, leading them to believe they had valid coverage,” detectives added.

Raahim was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with a single count of defrauding the public.

He was released with conditions and is awaiting a future court appearance.

“Members of the public are reminded to exercise caution when purchasing automobile insurance and to verify that insurance providers, brokers, and agents are properly licensed before making payments or relying on proof of coverage documents,” police said.