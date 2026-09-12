Man accused of making antisemitic social media posts is charged with 3 hate crimes

A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 12, 2026 8:18 am.

A man from Stoney Creek is facing several hate crime charges following an investigation into what police describe as “hate-related content” posted online.

The Hamilton Police Hate Crime Unit says it launched an investigation after receiving a report about “concerning content” posted to an account on the social media platform X in July 2025.

Police later identified 27-year-old Simran Mander of Stoney Creek as the individual believed to be operating the account.

With the consent of Ontario’s Attorney General, Mander was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with several hate crimes, including wilful promotion of hatred, wilful promotion of antisemitism and advocating genocide.

None of the charges have been proved in court.

“Hamilton Police recognize the significant impact hate crimes and hate incidents can have on individuals, targeted communities and the broader community,”officials said in a press release issued Saturday.

“Hamilton Police remain committed to investigating hate-motivated incidents and holding those responsible accountable,” they added.

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