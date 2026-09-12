Peanuts recalled in Ontario, Quebec over possible salmonella contamination

Canadian food safety officials are warning that peanuts sold in Ontario and Quebec may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for “Roasted Lemon N’ Chilli Peanuts” sold by the brand PK.

The recall, first issued on Thursday, instructs consumers to throw out the peanuts or return them to the location where they were purchased.

The CFIA says food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make a person sick.

They say people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and deadly infections after eating contaminated food, while healthy people may experience fever, headaches and vomiting.

The CFIA says there have so far been no reported illnesses associated with the recall.