Woman wanted following vicious dog attack in Summerhill neighbourhood

Police are searching for a 40-year-old woman after her dogs allegedly attacked and maimed another person and their pet at a dog park in Summerhill.

Investigators say the woman and her two dogs were in an off-leash area of an enclosed dog park in the Avenue Road and Roxborough Street area on Sept. 12 when the dogs got out of the enclosure and allegedly charged and attacked another person who was walking their dog nearby.

Police say the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries while the dog sustained life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are searching for Tanychia Black, who is described as five-feet-10 with a heavy build. She was last seen waring a navy-blue hair bonnet, mustard-coloured hoodie, light-coloured pants, and dark shoes with white soles.

She is wanted for criminal negligence causing bodily harm, two counts of failing to prevent a dog from biting or attacking and two counts of dog biting a person or domestic animal.

The dogs are described as dark grey or grey in colour, one with a white chest. Both are described as being a large breed of pit bull or bull terrier.