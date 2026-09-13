Carney to meet with Macron in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon next week

President of France Emmanuel Macron, left, and Prime Minister Mark Carney look on ahead of a G7 working session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted September 13, 2026 12:31 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2026 12:59 pm.

OTTAWA — French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon next week to discuss energy and defence partnerships.

The prime minister’s office says Carney will travel to the French territory off the coast of Newfoundland on Sept. 20 for talks on aerospace, energy and critical minerals. The pair will also talk about quantum satellites and supercomputing.

Carney says the two countries share a history and common values, and that working together is to the benefit of both nations.

The prime minister is also set to meet with his counterpart in the United Kingdom for the first time this week during a three-day trip to Europe

Carney is also set to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg and attend the State of the European Union address during the trip, adding to a busy week for the prime minister who is hosting a two-day investment summit in Toronto on Monday and Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2026.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

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