‘I Play Rocky,’ ‘Green Book’ director Peter Farrelly says he’s on another high at TIFF

Director Peter Farrelly is photographed on the red carpet for the film "I Play Rocky" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press

Posted September 13, 2026 6:08 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2026 6:51 pm.

TORONTO — A film about one of the most iconic underdog stories has Toronto audiences in its corner.

“I Play Rocky” received a rousing standing ovation from the Toronto International Film Festival audience at its premiere Saturday night as the crowd appeared to embrace the movie about the making of “Rocky.”

Director Peter Farrelly says he was on a “high” following the screening, and his best two film-watching experiences have occurred in Toronto. The first was for the Academy Award-winning “Green Book,” which won TIFF’s top People’s Choice Award in 2018, and now for “I Play Rocky,” which is earning early Oscar buzz following its debut.

The film stars relative-newcomer Anthony Ippolito as a young Sylvester Stallone struggling to land acting roles. At the urging of his then-girlfriend Sasha, played by AnnaSophia Robb, he decides to take up screenwriting to create a part for himself. When his “Rocky” script impresses two Hollywood producers, Stallone doesn’t back down until they agree to let the then-unknown actor play the titular role, Rocky Balboa.

Ippolito is receiving critical praise for his spot-on depiction of Stallone’s unique voice and mannerisms. The 27-year-old says the positive reception was overwhelming, especially after all the homework he did to play the part.

“Rocky” catapulted Stallone to stardom and was the highest-grossing film of 1976. It earned 10 Academy Award nominations, winning three, including best picture. The film went on to form a franchise with several sequels and spinoffs and is widely regarded as one of the all-time great movies.

Farrelly says making a movie about a film that’s beloved by many can be a “slippery slope,” but the script from Peter Gamble was “so good” he wasn’t afraid to take on the project.

“I realized it honoured ‘Rocky,'” said the 69-year-old director. “After you’ve seen this, and then watch ‘Rocky,’ ‘Rocky’s’ better, knowing what he went through. And that’s why I felt like it wasn’t exploiting ‘Rocky,’ it was actually enhancing ‘Rocky.'”

The film also stars Toronto native Stephan James as Carl Weathers, the athlete-turned-actor who starred opposite Stallone as Apollo Creed, the world heavyweight champion and opponent of Balboa’s.

James said he was thrilled to have a movie screening at his hometown festival and was “humbled and honoured” by the reaction.

“I Play Rocky” is scheduled to hit Canadian theatres on Nov. 13.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Scarborough crash

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries following a crash in Scarborough. Toronto police say a motorcycle and car collided in the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road just before...

12m ago

New poll finds Liberals with 14-point lead over Conservatives amid escalating trade war with U.S.

A new poll conducted during a critical period in the Canada-U.S. trade dispute finds the Liberals with a 14 point lead over the Conservatives.

1h ago

Weight-loss drugs shaping up to be a boon for grocers' pharmacy units

While discount stores have been a bright spot recently for major grocery chains, other units within their empires have been quietly seeing a sales boom: their pharmacies. And it's largely coming from rising sales of weight-loss drugs. The popularity of Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs, traditionally used to manage Type 2 diabetes, has exploded in recent years thanks to their weight-loss side effects. And as cheaper, generic versions become more widely available, uptake is only expected to rise further. Semaglutides, or GLP-1s as they're sometimes called, are the active ingredient in drugs like Ozempic. For grocers that have pharmacy units, signs of that growth are already noticeable in their financial reports. Loblaw Cos. Ltd., which owns Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix, reported a roughly 40 per cent surge in GLP-1 sales in each of its last two quarters. "We are beginning to see the impact of GLP-1 drugs going generic. It's still very early, but the initial indications are encouraging," Per Bank, chief executive of Loblaw, told analysts on an earnings call in July. Loblaw executives are projecting double-digit growth for GLP-1 sales in 2027. Metro Inc.'s outgoing chief executive, Eric La Flèche, struck a similar note during its earnings call last month. Metro owns Jean Coutu pharmacies. "Demand fundamentals remain strong with early evidence of increased patient adoption and higher prescription volumes," he said. Loblaw reported its drug retail same-store sales grew 4.6 per cent in its latest quarter, while Metro's pharmacy same-store sales were up 4.8 per cent. Both outpaced same-store sales metrics for food. The gains were driven by the prescriptions category. Even though generic versions of the drug mean lower prices, the growth in volume is still a net positive. "As generic supply continues to build, we expect ongoing expansion of the GLP-1 category to drive low-teens volume and contribution growth," La Flèche told analysts. That's "indicating that higher volumes should more than offset a meaningful portion of the price pressure from generalization," Veritas analyst Kathleen Wong said in a note about Metro's quarterly results in August. "The resulting price deflation is therefore likely to pressure pharmacy same-store sales measured in dollars, but Metro’s early experience suggests that increased accessibility and prescription volumes can offset part of that pressure at the contribution level." Health Canada has so far approved three generic semaglutide products, and is continuing to review more — making the country the first among G7 nations to do so. These used to be called the drug of the rich, said Amar Singh, senior director and head of Canadian retail insights at Kantar. "This drug was expensive, and now, with the generics coming out, this is increasing penetration as the cost has come down and more people can afford it," he said in an interview. Half of the respondents in a Leger poll from March said insurance coverage or a lower-cost generic would increase their likelihood of using a GLP-1. More than half cited weight loss as their primary reason for taking the drug. At that time, eight per cent — or three million Canadians — were on prescription GLP-1s, the survey suggested. With generics increasingly available in the market, Singh said he expects uptake to rise to about 20 per cent over the next year or two. That surge comes as Loblaw and Metro are expanding their pharmacy networks. Loblaw expects to have opened about 200 stores over the last three years, and roughly half are pharmacies, Wong said. Meanwhile, Empire acquired nine Morelli’s pharmacies in Ontario last month that are already situated within some Longo’s grocery stores. Jo-Ann McArthur, president of Nourish Food Marketing, said the increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs could be an opportunity for grocers to tailor customer experiences, especially as attitudes toward food change among weight-loss drug users. For instance, she said grocers could suggest GLP-1-friendly foods and offer meal planning through their loyalty apps, offer health-care insights for those on and off drugs, streamline store shelf labelling and market items that are weight-loss drug friendly. Late last year, Loblaw launched an online weight-management program for people to connect with health care practitioners and see if they qualify for the drugs. "Where they make more money (is) by providing more services and more advice and just making it easier for the consumer to just stay loyal," she said. And it's not just about keeping GLP-1 users within the same ecosystem. "People who are on these drugs often are controlling the whole family's shopping and meal prep," she said. "If one person in a family is on a diet, the whole family is on a diet." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2026.

3h ago

Carney teases economic activity already spurring from investment summit

TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada has an unprecedented opportunity to build up the economy as global investors descend in Toronto for a high-stakes summit, and teased that a number of deals have already been signed.

Just now

Top Stories

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Scarborough crash

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries following a crash in Scarborough. Toronto police say a motorcycle and car collided in the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road just before...

12m ago

New poll finds Liberals with 14-point lead over Conservatives amid escalating trade war with U.S.

A new poll conducted during a critical period in the Canada-U.S. trade dispute finds the Liberals with a 14 point lead over the Conservatives.

1h ago

Weight-loss drugs shaping up to be a boon for grocers' pharmacy units

While discount stores have been a bright spot recently for major grocery chains, other units within their empires have been quietly seeing a sales boom: their pharmacies. And it's largely coming from rising sales of weight-loss drugs. The popularity of Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs, traditionally used to manage Type 2 diabetes, has exploded in recent years thanks to their weight-loss side effects. And as cheaper, generic versions become more widely available, uptake is only expected to rise further. Semaglutides, or GLP-1s as they're sometimes called, are the active ingredient in drugs like Ozempic. For grocers that have pharmacy units, signs of that growth are already noticeable in their financial reports. Loblaw Cos. Ltd., which owns Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix, reported a roughly 40 per cent surge in GLP-1 sales in each of its last two quarters. "We are beginning to see the impact of GLP-1 drugs going generic. It's still very early, but the initial indications are encouraging," Per Bank, chief executive of Loblaw, told analysts on an earnings call in July. Loblaw executives are projecting double-digit growth for GLP-1 sales in 2027. Metro Inc.'s outgoing chief executive, Eric La Flèche, struck a similar note during its earnings call last month. Metro owns Jean Coutu pharmacies. "Demand fundamentals remain strong with early evidence of increased patient adoption and higher prescription volumes," he said. Loblaw reported its drug retail same-store sales grew 4.6 per cent in its latest quarter, while Metro's pharmacy same-store sales were up 4.8 per cent. Both outpaced same-store sales metrics for food. The gains were driven by the prescriptions category. Even though generic versions of the drug mean lower prices, the growth in volume is still a net positive. "As generic supply continues to build, we expect ongoing expansion of the GLP-1 category to drive low-teens volume and contribution growth," La Flèche told analysts. That's "indicating that higher volumes should more than offset a meaningful portion of the price pressure from generalization," Veritas analyst Kathleen Wong said in a note about Metro's quarterly results in August. "The resulting price deflation is therefore likely to pressure pharmacy same-store sales measured in dollars, but Metro’s early experience suggests that increased accessibility and prescription volumes can offset part of that pressure at the contribution level." Health Canada has so far approved three generic semaglutide products, and is continuing to review more — making the country the first among G7 nations to do so. These used to be called the drug of the rich, said Amar Singh, senior director and head of Canadian retail insights at Kantar. "This drug was expensive, and now, with the generics coming out, this is increasing penetration as the cost has come down and more people can afford it," he said in an interview. Half of the respondents in a Leger poll from March said insurance coverage or a lower-cost generic would increase their likelihood of using a GLP-1. More than half cited weight loss as their primary reason for taking the drug. At that time, eight per cent — or three million Canadians — were on prescription GLP-1s, the survey suggested. With generics increasingly available in the market, Singh said he expects uptake to rise to about 20 per cent over the next year or two. That surge comes as Loblaw and Metro are expanding their pharmacy networks. Loblaw expects to have opened about 200 stores over the last three years, and roughly half are pharmacies, Wong said. Meanwhile, Empire acquired nine Morelli’s pharmacies in Ontario last month that are already situated within some Longo’s grocery stores. Jo-Ann McArthur, president of Nourish Food Marketing, said the increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs could be an opportunity for grocers to tailor customer experiences, especially as attitudes toward food change among weight-loss drug users. For instance, she said grocers could suggest GLP-1-friendly foods and offer meal planning through their loyalty apps, offer health-care insights for those on and off drugs, streamline store shelf labelling and market items that are weight-loss drug friendly. Late last year, Loblaw launched an online weight-management program for people to connect with health care practitioners and see if they qualify for the drugs. "Where they make more money (is) by providing more services and more advice and just making it easier for the consumer to just stay loyal," she said. And it's not just about keeping GLP-1 users within the same ecosystem. "People who are on these drugs often are controlling the whole family's shopping and meal prep," she said. "If one person in a family is on a diet, the whole family is on a diet." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2026.

3h ago

Carney teases economic activity already spurring from investment summit

TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada has an unprecedented opportunity to build up the economy as global investors descend in Toronto for a high-stakes summit, and teased that a number of deals have already been signed.

Just now

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos