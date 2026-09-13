‘I Play Rocky,’ ‘Green Book’ director Peter Farrelly says he’s on another high at TIFF
Posted September 13, 2026 6:08 pm.
Last Updated September 13, 2026 6:51 pm.
TORONTO — A film about one of the most iconic underdog stories has Toronto audiences in its corner.
“I Play Rocky” received a rousing standing ovation from the Toronto International Film Festival audience at its premiere Saturday night as the crowd appeared to embrace the movie about the making of “Rocky.”
Director Peter Farrelly says he was on a “high” following the screening, and his best two film-watching experiences have occurred in Toronto. The first was for the Academy Award-winning “Green Book,” which won TIFF’s top People’s Choice Award in 2018, and now for “I Play Rocky,” which is earning early Oscar buzz following its debut.
The film stars relative-newcomer Anthony Ippolito as a young Sylvester Stallone struggling to land acting roles. At the urging of his then-girlfriend Sasha, played by AnnaSophia Robb, he decides to take up screenwriting to create a part for himself. When his “Rocky” script impresses two Hollywood producers, Stallone doesn’t back down until they agree to let the then-unknown actor play the titular role, Rocky Balboa.
Ippolito is receiving critical praise for his spot-on depiction of Stallone’s unique voice and mannerisms. The 27-year-old says the positive reception was overwhelming, especially after all the homework he did to play the part.
“Rocky” catapulted Stallone to stardom and was the highest-grossing film of 1976. It earned 10 Academy Award nominations, winning three, including best picture. The film went on to form a franchise with several sequels and spinoffs and is widely regarded as one of the all-time great movies.
Farrelly says making a movie about a film that’s beloved by many can be a “slippery slope,” but the script from Peter Gamble was “so good” he wasn’t afraid to take on the project.
“I realized it honoured ‘Rocky,'” said the 69-year-old director. “After you’ve seen this, and then watch ‘Rocky,’ ‘Rocky’s’ better, knowing what he went through. And that’s why I felt like it wasn’t exploiting ‘Rocky,’ it was actually enhancing ‘Rocky.'”
The film also stars Toronto native Stephan James as Carl Weathers, the athlete-turned-actor who starred opposite Stallone as Apollo Creed, the world heavyweight champion and opponent of Balboa’s.
James said he was thrilled to have a movie screening at his hometown festival and was “humbled and honoured” by the reaction.
“I Play Rocky” is scheduled to hit Canadian theatres on Nov. 13.