Man charged in human trafficking of underaged girl in Hamilton
Posted September 13, 2026 4:04 pm.
A man is facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving an underaged girl.
Police in Hamilton say a man approached a 15-year-old and offered to coordinate sexual services on her behalf. He then asked the girl to take part in making pornographic material.
An investigation began after police learned about a video that was posted on social media.
Ariel Rojas was taken into custody and charged with criminal harassment, invitation to sexual touching, procuring for sexual services someone under 18 and four counts of failing to comply with probation.
Investigators have released Rojas’ photo as they believe there may be other victims or witnesses.