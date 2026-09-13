Man seriously injured in Sunday morning shooting near Don Mills

A man was rushed to a hospital early Sunday morning after being shot near the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Railside Road just before 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting outdoors.

Police say one man was located with a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

Detectives have not released any information about a potential suspect and say an investigation is ongoing.