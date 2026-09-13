Motorcyclist seriously injured in Scarborough crash
Posted September 13, 2026 6:46 pm.
A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries following a crash in Scarborough.
Toronto police say a motorcycle and car collided in the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road just before 6 p.m. Sunday night.
The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby trauma centres. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
There are a number of road closures in the area as police continue to investigate the incident.