Protests planned for Carney’s investment summit in Toronto

TORONTO — Protests are planned for the prime minister’s high-stakes summit aimed at attracting new investment to Canada, with organizers saying Mark Carney is keeping company with business leaders they say are exacerbating global crises.

Hundreds of executives and global asset managers are set to arrive in Toronto for Canada’s first-ever investment summit to get a look at major projects in various stages of development.

The summit is a key part of Carney’s plan for stimulating $1 trillion in investment in Canada over the next five years.

Demonstrators, including labour unions, Indigenous leaders and climate and housing advocates, will mobilize Monday carrying a banner reading “The Many vs. The Money,” and plan “direct intervention” with attendees.

Organizers say they reject Carney’s plan to put Canada’s economic future in the hands of CEOs, and that they worry about the future of public services, pipelines and arms manufacturing.

The prime minister’s event kicks off Sunday evening where he is scheduled to share brief remarks at the summit’s welcome reception.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says invitees come from Kuwait, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar, Norway, Japan and Australia.

“This is about building relationships, opening doors and making the case that Ontario is one of the most investable places anywhere in the world,” Ford said in a media statement.

He said 15 major projects in Ontario are up for offer, including energy production and transmission, critical minerals and mining, AI and advanced manufacturing.

“We are building an economy that can compete with anyone, anywhere. That’s going to be my message throughout the Canada Investment Summit,” Ford said.

“Ontario has what the world needs and we’re going to make sure the world knows it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2026.

— With files from Craig Lord and Alessia Passafiume in Ottawa

Kathryn Mannie, The Canadian Press