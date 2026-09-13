TIFF to hand out Tribute Awards on Day 4, while PM Mark Carney to appear at festival

Actor Helen Mirren arrives before the screening of "The Leisure Seeker" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Saturday, September 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted September 13, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 13, 2026 7:46 am.

TORONTO — Helen Mirren, Penélope Cruz and Seth Rogen are among the Hollywood stars being feted at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Tribute Awards this evening.

The annual fundraiser gala will honour Mirren with an award inspired by TIFF’s women’s empowerment initiative, Share Her Journey.

Cruz will get the Special Tribute Award, which recognizes individuals who have made lasting and extraordinary contributions to film.

Rogen is receiving a career achievement award, which is named after late filmmaker Norman Jewison and meant to recognize Canadians who have made a global impact.

The festival buzz continues with premieres including Jesse Eisenberg’s comedy “The Debut” starring Julianne Moore, and the romance “Love of Your Life,” starring Margaret Qualley.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is also expected to walk on the red carpet at a TIFF event.

Rounding out the stars being celebrated at the Tribute Awards are French actress Isabelle Huppert, Chinese actor Fan Bingbing, Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong and Polish cinematographer Adam Pietkiewicz.

TIFF said proceeds from the gala will support expanded access to cinema and champion artists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

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