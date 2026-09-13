Toronto police investigate after man stabbed in northeast part of city
Posted September 13, 2026 10:20 pm.
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the northeast end of the city.
Investigators were called to Leslie Street and Lesmill Road area, just south of Highway 401, for reports of a stabbing just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
There was no immediate word on what led up to the incident or any suspect descriptions.