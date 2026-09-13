Woman charged in dog attack investigation: Toronto police

A woman was arrested and charged on Sunday in connection with a dog attack investigation, according to Toronto police.

Officers were initially called to the Summerhill area, near Avenue Road and Roxborough Street on Saturday following an alleged dog attack that took place earlier that week.

Police allege that 40-year-old Tanychia Black of Toronto had two dogs in an off-leash enclosed area of a nearby park on Thursday.

Detectives say a victim was walking their leashed dog in the park, when Black’s two dogs escaped the enclosure, charged and attacked the victim and the victim’s dog.

The victim was not seriously harmed, but their dog did sustain life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, authorities arrested Black and charged her with four offences, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, obstructing a police officer, two counts of failing to prevent a dog from biting or attacking and two counts of a dog biting a person or domestic animal under the Dog Owners’ Liability Act.

She is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court later today.

Police say the two dogs remain outstanding. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact investigators.

“If the dogs are seen, use caution and do not approach,” police said.