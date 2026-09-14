Crews douse vehicle fire after crash on Gardiner Expressway

The Gardiner Expressway’s westbound lanes have been closed near Park Lawn Road after a two-vehicle collision on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the expressway just after 3 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash and vehicle fire.

Police say no injuries were reported, and westbound lanes of the Gardiner are currently blocked near Park Lawn Road, with only the right shoulder open.

Officers say commuters should consider alternate routes as delays in the area are expected.