Darlene Love, at 85, finally gets the spotlight to herself in a new documentary at TIFF

Darlene Love poses for a portrait to promote "Darlene Love: I Know Where I've Been" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, in Toronto. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Invision

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press,

Posted September 14, 2026 5:58 pm.

Last Updated September 14, 2026 6:12 pm.

TORONTO (AP) — It’s cosmic justice that Darlene Love, whose career in music so often went uncredited in her youth, still sings so well at age 85.

The new documentary, “Darlene Love: I Know Where I’ve Been,” is punctuated by Love’s performances of some of her classic songs, including “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “He’s a Rebel.” The performances feel Love reclaiming songs from an up-and-down past. But they also just sound good. Even in her mid-80s, one of the greatest American vocalists of the 20th century sounds amazing.

“I always took care of my voice,” Love said, speaking in an interview the day before the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. “People don’t realize but talking puts more strain on your voice than singing.”

Love sat in a quiet corner of a Toronto hotel with a scarf draped around her neck — one of many tricks she’s picked up over the years to preserve her voice. She quit smoking decades ago and made a habit of not going out after a concert. Her husband, Alton Allison, keeps a glass of wine waiting for her.

Love still performs regularly performs, especially around Christmas, but she takes breaks during concerts to rest her voice, sit down and tell the audience a story.

“And I have a lot of stories to tell,” she said with a laugh.

“Darlene Love: I Know Where I’ve Been,” which premiered Monday at TIFF, isn’t the first documentary to chronicle Love’s life, but it is the first to focus entirely on her. The acclaimed 2013 documentary “20 Feet From Stardom” was about often-unheralded backup singers and heavily featured Love. It won the Oscar for best documentary feature. At the podium, Love belted out a few lines from the gospel hymn “His Eye Is on the Sparrow.”

“I sing because I’m happy,” Love sang. “I sing because I’m free.”

But Love getting a spotlight entirely of her own in “I Know Where I’ve Been” is meaningful. For so long Love was denied center stage. The film, directed by Barry Avrich and produced by Taraji P. Henson, is a lavish tribute to a music icon.

“There was no bigger talent,” Bruce Springsteen says in the film. “If you want proof of God, just listen to Darlene Love,” says Lou Adler.

The documentary spans all of Love’s life, from the Christian upbringing where secular music was “the devil’s music,” to her fraught recordings with producer Phil Spector, to her comeback in the early 1980s. Spector, who gave Love (born Darlene Wright) her name, recorded some of Love’s most beloved records. But he also undercut her career by, among other things, releasing the song “He’s Sure the Boy I Love” as a single for the Crystals, another act of his.

By the late ’70s, Love had fallen out of show business altogether. For a 10-month stint, she even cleaned houses to support her family.

“I just couldn’t find any work. ‘Christmas’ came on while I was cleaning houses to take care of my family, to get some cash flowing,” she recalls. “I just looked in the mirror and I said, ‘This is not what I’m supposed to be doing. I’m supposed to be singing.’

Despite all the reasons Love has to be jaded about the music business, she doesn’t speak particularly ill of Spector, who died in prison in 2021, 11 years after being convicted of murdering Lana Clarkson. She never felt victimized. She enjoyed singing backup for years, including with her close friend Dionne Warwick. And she knows those songs she recorded in the ‘60s — a pinnacle of 20th century American culture — endure.

“We long for hearing that kind of music. The kids have different music. Everybody has different music. My parents’ music is different from ours,” says Love. “But there’s something about our music that everyone likes. And you can sing it. A lot of the music today, you can’t sing.”

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crouching officer, hidden tackle: YRP shares video of officer's NFL-worthy sneak tackle of motorcyclist

York Regional Police (YRP) have released body-cam footage showing one of its officers sneaking up on a motorcyclist who allegedly fled an accident scene and tackling him. "You could say our officers...

2h ago

Male seriously injured in Jane and Finch shooting

A male has been injured after being shot in North York on Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers...

2h ago

'Anytime it rains, we panic': South Riverdale residents say flood mitigation efforts need to be fast-tracked

Leslieville resident Sonya Vahidy and her neighbours had high hopes their homes, which are located in an area prone to flooding, would be better protected this summer. "Sadly, we feel let down," Vahidy...

4h ago

Toronto in for a warmer than average week with chances of rain

While mid-afternoon temperatures stayed a few degrees below seasonal on Monday for parts of southern Ontario, the rest of the week will see above average temperatures for this time of year in Toronto. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

Crouching officer, hidden tackle: YRP shares video of officer's NFL-worthy sneak tackle of motorcyclist

York Regional Police (YRP) have released body-cam footage showing one of its officers sneaking up on a motorcyclist who allegedly fled an accident scene and tackling him. "You could say our officers...

2h ago

Male seriously injured in Jane and Finch shooting

A male has been injured after being shot in North York on Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers...

2h ago

'Anytime it rains, we panic': South Riverdale residents say flood mitigation efforts need to be fast-tracked

Leslieville resident Sonya Vahidy and her neighbours had high hopes their homes, which are located in an area prone to flooding, would be better protected this summer. "Sadly, we feel let down," Vahidy...

4h ago

Toronto in for a warmer than average week with chances of rain

While mid-afternoon temperatures stayed a few degrees below seasonal on Monday for parts of southern Ontario, the rest of the week will see above average temperatures for this time of year in Toronto. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos