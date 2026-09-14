Day one of investment summit sees billion-dollar announcements, changes to tax policy

OTTAWA — Hundreds of executives and global asset managers are in Toronto this week for Canada’s first-ever national investment summit.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has set an ambitious goal of attracting $1 trillion in new investment to Canada over the next five years.

Here are some of the announcements being made at the summit.

Changes to federal tax policy

The federal government said in a press release Monday that investors putting $1 billion or more into the Canadian economy will now get priority access to a program that offers binding decisions from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Through the existing Advance Income Tax Rulings (AITR) program, qualifying investors can get clarity on how income tax law will apply before they commit capital.

Tax exemptions for Port of Churchill investments

Manitoba says it will waive the provincial sales tax on major capital spending for the Port of Churchill as it tries to attract international investment.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew made the announcement at the summit in Toronto.

His government says the new tax measure would apply to proposals for a new energy corridor and liquefied natural gas facilities, upgrades to the railway that runs to the port, and expanded icebreaking capacity to support year-round shipping.

Major bank announcements

TD Bank announced it’s committing $150 billion over five years to accelerate investment in Canada.

Speaking at Global Dialogues Toronto, TD chief executive Raymond Chun said he is seeing a more streamlined approval process for strategic projects and is encouraged by the progress so far.

Chun pointed to specific industries — including energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, defence and aerospace — as potential investment targets.

Other major banks have made similar announcements outlining their own lending plans for Canadian projects in recent days.

Scotiabank announced the launch of the Scotia Growth Institute, a platform dedicated to supporting key stakeholders in advancing long-term economic growth and competitiveness in Canada and across North America.

Scotiabank also announced more than $100 billion in financing, underwriting and investment to support Canadian companies and projects in key sectors.

Data centre project

Premier Scott Moe and Bell Canada CEO Mirko Bibic announced an expansion of Bell’s AI data centre project in Saskatchewan.

A news release from the Province of Saskatchewan estimates the total capital investment at more than $50 billion. It also said the expansion is expected to create up to 500 permanent jobs associated with data centre operations and power generation, as well as an estimated 3,000 additional jobs in areas such as security, logistics and maintenance.

“This historic $52-billion expansion is one of the largest private-sector investments in Saskatchewan’s history and a powerful endorsement of our province’s economic potential,” Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2026.

— With files from Ian Bickis in Winnipeg and Daniel Johnson in Toronto

The Canadian Press staff