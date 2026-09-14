Jazz Aviation reaches tentative contract with flight attendants

HALIFAX — Jazz Aviation LP says it has reached a new tentative contract with the union representing its flight attendants.

The subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. operates Air Canada Express flights for Air Canada to 65 destinations across North America.

Details of the agreement, which still must be ratified, were not immediately available.

The Canadian Flight Attendant Union represents more than 1,000 flight attendants at the company.

The flight attendants voted earlier this month to strike if a deal could not be reached.

They have been working without a contract since Jan. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2026.

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The Canadian Press