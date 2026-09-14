Male seriously injured in Jane and Finch shooting

A male has been injured after being shot in North York on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers located a male victim who was transported to hospital. Paramedics say the male has life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description was immediately available.

The eastbound lanes on Finch Avenue West are closed at Elana Drive. Meanwhile, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says there is no service on Line 6 Finch West between Norfinch Oakdale and Driftwood stations due to police activity.

As of 3:54 PM – Line 6 Finch West: No service between Norfinch Oakdale and Driftwood stations due to police activity. Shuttle buses are on the way.Shuttle buses have been ordered and will Operate. https://t.co/Eie4mjK2Vu — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) September 14, 2026