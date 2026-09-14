Ontario English Catholic teachers schedule strike vote amid stalled bargaining

A classroom at an elementary school in Toronto pictured on Jan. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 14, 2026 11:16 am.

Last Updated September 14, 2026 11:47 am.

Ontario’s English Catholic teachers have scheduled a strike vote in November, as contract talks have yet to move past initial stages.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) says in a message to its members today that a strike vote will send a message to the government that there needs to be meaningful progress at the bargaining table.

“Teachers know just how important stability is for students and families. We also know the impact that years of underfunding, staffing shortages, and fewer supports are having on Ontario students, witnessing it firsthand in the classroom every day. Standing up for better learning conditions and quality publicly funded education is part of standing up for our students,” the message read.

The union’s message says it will be holding strike vote information meetings ahead of the Nov. 12 and 13 vote, to ensure members have the necessary information to “deliver a strong strike mandate.”

President Rene Jansen in de Wal says it does not mean a strike will happen.

“We want to be at the bargaining table, working toward an agreement that is good for teachers, students, and our publicly funded schools. Unfortunately, the government has made it increasingly difficult to move that work forward,” the message continued.

Talks with the major education unions are largely stalled as the Ontario Labour Relations Board is looking at the issue of which topics should be bargained centrally between the unions and province, and which should be between local unions and school boards.

The unions accuse Education Minister Calandra of pushing local issues into the central sphere, including certain working conditions.

“Minister Calandra has continued to delay negotiations, despite assuring everyone an early start was not necessary and that bargaining would be wrapped up by Labour Day. This strike vote is about making sure the government understands Catholic teachers have a strong, united voice on fundamental concerns for our students and education,” OECTA said.

“A strike vote sends a message to the government: that we need to see meaningful progress at the bargaining table – it does not mean a strike will happen.”

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